Emerson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $418.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

