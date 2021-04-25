Emerson Wealth Management LLC Invests $98,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Emerson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000.

IWF stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $260.93. 1,303,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,308. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.40 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

