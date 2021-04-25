Employers (NYSE:EIG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.21, but opened at $41.86. Employers shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 4,023 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Employers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Employers by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Employers by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Employers Company Profile (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.