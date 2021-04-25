Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.