Energy Web Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.63 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $395.18 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $13.15 or 0.00027050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00273493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.54 or 0.01044379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00649885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,647.66 or 1.00103136 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

