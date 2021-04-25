Entegris (ENTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07. Entegris has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.