Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.09.

ENTG opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

