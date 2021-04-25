Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.96.

EFX stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $129.39 and a 52-week high of $231.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

