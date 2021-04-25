Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$149.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$141.50.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$132.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$107.84. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$146.26.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.5299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$42,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,224. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,400. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.