ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93.

