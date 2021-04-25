Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) One Day Volume Tops $2.13 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00010659 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and $2.13 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

