Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

CUYTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

