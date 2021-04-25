Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $13.30. Euroseas shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 115,038 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

