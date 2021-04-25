Everex (EVX) Hits Market Cap of $29.13 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $29.13 million and $4.25 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.34 or 0.07991004 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.