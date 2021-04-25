Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $120.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the highest is $123.60 million. Everi posted sales of $113.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $521.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $534.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $574.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $595.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRI. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,773 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everi by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRI opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.