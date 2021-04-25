EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head to Head Analysis

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $6.91 million 17.28 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Phunware $19.15 million 5.54 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -4.26

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.46%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phunware beats EVmo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

