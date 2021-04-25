Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 473 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 64.9% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 288.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 19.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $670.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.17 and its 200-day moving average is $505.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $671.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

