Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 48 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.

Shares of W opened at $308.18 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day moving average is $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $415,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.