Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,884 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

SANM stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

