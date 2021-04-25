Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22,005.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $219.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

