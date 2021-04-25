Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG stock opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.66 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

