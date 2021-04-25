Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Shares of Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.29. Exeo Entertainment shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 10,013 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

About Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO)

Exeo Entertainment, Inc designs, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets consumer electronics in the video gaming, music, and smart TV sector. It develops Psyko 5.1 surround sound gaming headphones for consoles; and Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones. Exeo Entertainment, Inc has license agreements with Psyko Audio Labs Canada to manufacture and distribute the Carbon and Krypton line of patented headphones; and Digital Extreme Technologies, Inc to design and develop the Extreme Gamer, as well as the Black Widow keyboard.

