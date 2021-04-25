Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.52 and traded as high as C$7.67. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 158,629 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$682.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

