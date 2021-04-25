Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE RACE opened at $215.90 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.