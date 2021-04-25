Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,986 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 216.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

NYSE FIS opened at $153.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

