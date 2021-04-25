Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $101.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.