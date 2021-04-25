Filecoin Market Cap Achieves $9.49 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $139.12 or 0.00266821 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $9.49 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00060605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01038099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $339.18 or 0.00650513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,088.48 or 0.99899548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,231,662 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

