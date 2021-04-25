Firo Price Tops $8.94 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Firo has a total market cap of $105.42 million and $4.69 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00018550 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.86 or 0.04631113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00454754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $749.41 or 0.01555031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.00 or 0.00720035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.00497885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.25 or 0.00415517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,792,751 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

