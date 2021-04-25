First BanCorp. (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Earnings History for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Comments


