First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.47 Million

Brokerages expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $27.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $110.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $112.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.83 million, with estimates ranging from $109.50 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

