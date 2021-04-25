First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

