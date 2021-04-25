First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Underperform Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $163.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point reiterated a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.72.

NYSE:FRC opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.32. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

