First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.54% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $33.96 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

