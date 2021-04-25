First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $33.49 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

