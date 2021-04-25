First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares during the period.

FSMB remained flat at $$20.88 on Friday. 20,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.96.

