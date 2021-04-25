FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in FirstCash by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.