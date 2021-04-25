FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter.

FSV opened at C$209.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.88. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$106.90 and a 1-year high of C$209.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$192.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total value of C$2,929,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

