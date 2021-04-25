Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fiserv traded as high as $126.41 and last traded at $126.29, with a volume of 98643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.72.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

