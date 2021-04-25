Folgory Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,072.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $144,072.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00690636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.07657796 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

