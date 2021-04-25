Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 989 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $130.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

