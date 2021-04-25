Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Elm Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,855,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Shares of GEG opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.