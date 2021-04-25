Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Trading Up 0.2%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 97,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 76,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX)

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

