Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOJCY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.