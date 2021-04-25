Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives $9.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

FRHLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

FRHLF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,056. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.57%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

