freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for freenet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for freenet’s FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

