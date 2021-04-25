Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $43.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.