Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alcoa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,280 in the last quarter.

AA opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

