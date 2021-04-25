Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 56,134 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. KB Home accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,033 shares of company stock worth $13,252,667 over the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

