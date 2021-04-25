Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $174.94 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

