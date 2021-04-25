Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 26,983 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,983 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.07 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.54.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

